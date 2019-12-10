Chilliwack’s Christina Peet-Williams scores silver at cross-country nationals

The Chilliwack secondary school student was one of eight locals competing at the event in Abbotsford

Chilliwack’s Christina Peet-Williams (middle) with a pair of competitors at the 2019 Canadian Cross Country Nationals, held recently in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

Eight members of the Chilliwack Track and Field Club tested themselves against elite competition at the Canadian National Cross-Country Championships, held Nov. 30 in Abbotsford.

Christina Peet-Williams proved that she is a runner with tremendous potential. Competing in the U-16 female race, she covered four kilometres in a blistering 14 minutes and 17 seconds to snag a silver medal. The teenager was familiar with the Clearbrook Park course, having run it many times this season, but she still managed to shave 25 seconds off her previous top time this season.

“One day Christina could be in the mix to make the national team to compete at the World Cross Country Championships,” said coach Sue Northey.

In the same race, Sophia Klassen navigated the hay bales to a 29th place finish with a time of 16.01.

Connor Crevier and Khauner Fast knew they had their work cut out for them in the U-16 male race. Crevier stayed focused and covered the four kilometre distance in 14.10 to place 30th while Fast placed 47th with a time of 14.47. Finn Longhurst and Taranpreet Mann competed in the U-18 male race. In high school competition, this age group normally covers a five kilometre route, but at nationals the course was six kilometres long.

Longhurst stayed focused and ran tough, finishing 51st with a time of 20.17. Mann was close behind, finishing 119th overall at 22.20.

Asta Larsen, an exchange student from Denmark attending Chilliwack secondary school, battled through a knee injury to place 37th in the U-18 female race with a time of 15:32.

Dania Klassen had a problematic start, with her shoe coming off before the gun.

After she gathered herself, the teenager recovered nicely to finish 93rd overall with a time of 18:08.

“All of these athletes had a terrific season and are looking forward to a little time off before getting ready for the track and field season,” Northey noted.

Find full results from nationals online at oceanathletics.club/journal-1/2019/11/21/canadian-cross-country-championships-results