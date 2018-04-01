Chilliwack’s Carson Olafson in action at 2018 Commonwealth Games

The swimmer will test himself against international competition April 4-10 in Queensland, Australia.

Former Chilliwack Spartan Swim Club star Carson Olafson will represent Canada at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The international athletic event runs April 4-10 on the Golden Coast in Queensland, Australia.

Olafson will be racing individually in the 200 metre freestyle, and he’ll tackle a pair of relay events, the 4x100m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle.

This will not be Olafson’s first crack at international competition. During his time with the Spartans, he competed at the 2015 World Junior Championships in Singapore, helping his Canadian crew to a fifth place finish in the 4x200m freestyle and a sixth place showing in the 4x100m freestyle.

Since graduating from the Spartans, Olafson has been swimming at the National Training Centre at the University of British Columbia and has won several national medals.

Just recently, he raced at the 2017 FINA World Championships where his men’s relay team finished eighth in the 4x100m freestyle.

