Chilliwack’s Carl Nienhuis named to Team B.C. mission staff

The UFV instructor will help athletes perform at a top level at the 2021 Canada Games in Ontario

Carl Nienhuis will help athletes get mentally prepared to compete at the 2021 Canada Games.

A Chilliwackian has been named to Team B.C.’s mission staff for the 2021 Canada Summer Games.

Carl Nienhuis will be part of a four-person ‘performance team,’ serving as a ‘Mental Performance Consultant.’

He will help support B.C.’s athletes, coaches and managers as they prepare for and compete at the multi-sport Games in Niagara, Ontario.

Nienhuis is a member of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Kinesiology at the University of the Fraser Valley and he is a member of the Canadian Sport Psychology Association.

There are 28 people on the list of Team B.C. staff.

“The leadership is pleased to welcome such a talented group of sport and event professionals to our 2021 Team B.C. mission staff,” said Team B.C.’s Chef de Mission, Jennifer Scott. “We have assembled an incredible team of proven leaders whose skills, experiences and passion will ensure Team B.C. is optimally prepared to support our athletes and coaches in performing at their best in Niagara.”

The Canada Games are held every two years, alternating between winter and summer and are a key step in the development of Canada’s amateur athletes. Team B.C. will send 500 athletes to the games, which take place August 6-21, 2021.

