Chilliwack’s Brad Clapp named new GM at Ledgeview

Brad Clapp has been named the new general manager at Ledgeview Golf and Country Club.

The announcement was made by the club on Sunday (March 14).

Clapp is a graduate of the Professional Golf Management program, a former assistant professional at Sun Rivers Golf Course in Kamloops, the co-founder of the Chilliwack Golf Academy, a Mackenzie Tour winner and was most recently the Director of Golf at Cultus Lake Golf Course.

“I am extremely excited and honored to join the amazing team at the Ledgeview Golf Club,” he stated in a press release. “Having grown up in Chilliwack and playing junior golf in the Fraser Valley, I have seen first hand the amazing and unique history of the club including the loss of a major amenity and the excitement behind the long awaited opening of a new clubhouse.

It has been the loyalty of Ledgeview’s staff, board members, guests, community, and most of all its members that has brought the club to where it is today. I look forward to contributing my efforts with the goal of helping the Ledgeview Golf Club become the premier facility in Fraser Valley. I look forward to meeting you all soon, especially as the weather keeps improving.”

The next few years will be important for the Abbotsford course, as the new clubhouse is set to open later this year and 2022 will mark Ledgeview’s 60th anniversary.

Ledgeview Golf and Country Club Society president Chris Gaudet said he is excited for Clapp to join the team.

“The addition of Brad to our amazing team sets a solid foundation through which we can deliver a truly memorable experience to everyone who sets foot on the property,” he stated. “Brad will play an instrumental role in our strategic planning, the shaping of our culture, and the delivery of a top notch experience grounded in service you deserve and should expect.”

Regular events begin ramping up later this spring at Ledgeview, and the annual Club Championship tournament is scheduled for Aug. 28 and 29.

