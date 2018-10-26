Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull leads wheelchair basketball team into Canada Winter Games

Hagkull will be one of the veteran players for Team B.C. at the 2018 games in Red Deer, Alberta.

Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull is one of 12 athletes who’ve been chosen to represent B.C. at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

B.C. Wheelchair Basketball revealed the roster Tuesday after watching hopefuls at one final evaluation camp last weekend.

Hagkull is a returning player who competed at the 2015 Canada Winter Games on a team that finished seventh.

“We are very happy with the athletes that will make up Team BC in 2019. They have been increasingly dedicated for their training, and though we will have one of the youngest teams in Red Deer, we are aiming for B.C.’s best results since a silver-medal finish in 2003,” said the team’s coach, Simon Cass. “Our staff is dedicated to driving these athlete’s development and ensuring they have a great experience in Red Deer. We have two more tournaments to test our team against competing provinces prior to February 2019, so we will be looking to our veteran players to lead the way for Team B.C.”

Wheelchair Basketball games will be played Feb. 15-23 at the newly built Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer, Alberta.