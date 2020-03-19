Chilliwack/Yarrow outdoor groups get funds from Around the Lake Trail Race Society

The race society has distributed $11,000 in proceeds to several groups and two students.

Runners start off from Cultus Lakeâ€™s Main Beach at the 17th annual Around the Lake Give R Take Trail Race, held last October. (Rick MacDonald photo)

The Around the Lake Trail Race Society has given $11,000 to several local outdoor recreation groups, dividing the proceeds of the most recent Around the Lake Give ‘r Take event.

More than 300 people participated in last October’s race at Cultus Lake. Between their entry fees and sponsorship from local businesses, there was plenty of money to distribute.

The Chilliwack Park Society and the Yarrow chapter of Back Country Horsemen of B.C. get $3,000 apiece. The latter group will put the money towards a project rebuilding the Nesakwatch bridge in the Chilliwack River Valley.

The Vedder Mountain Motorcycle Club, Fraser Valley Mountain Biking Association and Chilliwack Outdoor Club each get $1,000.

So too do two students from the Chilliwack School District and maintained a good grade average and were asked to identify what the Chilliwack trail systems have meant to them or how they have been influenced by them.

“As a community-minded, non-profit and volunteer run group and event, we are dedicated to supporting organizations and people in our area that are involved in outdoor recreation and enjoyment,” said race founder and Around the Lake Trail Race Society President Clarence Wiens.

The annual race, which circumnavigates Cultus Lake on a variety of trails and some roadways, sells out every year.

Participants choose to either run the entire 30 kilometre race solo, or form two-person relay teams covering legs of 13 and 17 km.

The 2020 event will be the 18th annual and will be held Oct. 17.

Registration opens June 17 and more details are available at aroundthelake.ca

