Chilliwack volleyballer shines in first season with Keyano College Huskies

GW Graham grad Abigail Vandop earned Rookie of the Year honours with her team.

A Chilliwack athlete has earned top rookie honours for her exploits on the volleyball court.

Abigail Vandop just finished her freshman campaign with the Keyano Huskies.

Keyano College is a post-secondary institute located in Fort McMurray, Alberta, and the Huskies play in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC).

Vandop played middle blocker for the Huskies.

In 22 matches and 72 sets she stuffed the stat sheet with 103 kills, 17 service aces, 20 digs and 23 solo blocks.

“As a first-year, Abby came in with some very simple goals: work hard and see some court time. Well she did exactly that and more,” said her coach, Kira Sutcliffe. “Abby was phenomenal this season. She was such a hard-working athlete, and was very coachable.

“She was a very smart blocker, and brought great energy on the court. On top of it all, Abby is a very supportive teammate. We are very happy with Abby’s hard work this season.”

Vandop’s team produced a 7-17 record in 24 matches, finishing sixth in the North division of the ACAC.

