Chilliwack to host Cycling BC provincial championships

Some of the top time trial specialists in the province will be in Chilliwack for a June 13 race.

Cycling B.C. announced its provincial championship calendar Wednesday, with Chilliwack welcoming time trial and road race championships next June.

Time trial specialists in the elite, masters and junior divisions will test themselves June 13 in races hosted by Escape Velocity.

The junior road race championship will take place right after the time trials.

Mission hosts a portion of the event June 14, with elite and masters road racers challenging a Hatzic Valley course.

BC’s top riders will be competing for a coveted B.C. Provincial Champions jersey. Chilliwack athletes hoping to join the chase must have a valid Cycling B.C. Provincial Race licence or UCI (international) licence and must be a resident of B.C.

See cyclingbc.net for more info.