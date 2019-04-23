Chilliwack swimmers collect many medals at masters provincials

The B.C. championships were held two weekends ago in Victoria, with seven locals competing.

Back row: Jeff Fortin, Neil Reeder, Andrew Carmichael, Meghan Carmichael and front row: Mark Langer, Paula Quick, Kayt Hine — members of Chilliwack’s Masters Swim Club who competed at provincials in Victoria. (Submitted photo).

Seven members of Chilliwack’s Masters Swim Club combined to win 24 medals, eight of them gold, at the B.C. Masters Provincial Swimming Championships, which were held April 12-14 in Victoria.

Andrew Carmichael, Meghan Carmichael, Jeff Fortin, Kayt Hine, Mark Langer, Paula Quick and Neil Reeder made the trip to Vancouver Island.

Meghan Carmichael competed in the 18-24 age group and won a provincial title in the 100 metre backstroke. She added silver medal wins in the 50, 200 and 400m freestyles and 100m individual medley, and bagged bronze in the 100m freestyle.

Kayt Hine competed in the 25-29 age group where she won gold in the 100m backstroke and silver in the 50m backstroke.

Mark Langer competed in the men’s 50-54 age group where he finished first in the 100 and 200m butterflies and 200m individual medley. Langer was second in the 200m breaststroke and 400m individual medley and third in the 100m breaststroke.

Neil Reeder competed in the men’s 70-74 age group where he won three provincial titles in the 50 and 100m breaststrokes and 100m freestyle. Reeder added silver in the 50m freestyle.

Competing in the men’s 40-44 age group, Andrew Carmichael swam to silver in the 200m freestyle.

Competing in the men’s 60-64 age group, Jeff Fortin scored silver in 50m backstroke and bronze in the 100m individual

medley and 50m butterfly.

Two mixed relay events added to the points total with silver and bronze medals.

B.C. Masters Swimming is open to all swimmers over 18. Visit chilliwackmastersswimming.weebly.com or call 604-316-2729 for more info.