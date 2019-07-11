Chilliwack stars invited to BC Rugby camps

Six locals are trying to make the rosters of teams that will represent BC in Western championships.

Paris Mastin (in white/blue) was a force for the GW Graham varsity rugby girls and is now on the radar for BC Rugby. JENNA HAUCK/ THE PROGRESS

Six Chilliwack rugby players have been invited to BC Rugby’s B.C. Rep XVs team selection camps.

Over 151 boys and girls were identified over the last two months through ID sessions across the province, the spring High School rugby season and the recent Provincial Regional Championships at UBC.

Camps are being held at at Shawnigan Lake and UBC as coaches now try to select the rosters that will compete in this summer’s Western Canadian Championships.

Paris Mastin and Cassie Hull are at the U-16 girls camp. Mateo Tuioti is in the U-15 boys group with Cayden Weiss and Darwin Douglas at the U-16 boys camp. Masen Kehler tries his luck with the U-18 boys.

Westerns for the U-15 and U-16 teams will be held July 25-28 in Kelowna while the U-18 group travels to Regina, Saskatchewan. Westerns include the top players from B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

“These camps are a unique opportunity to develop both our players and coaches,” said Aaron Takel, B.C. Rugby’s Men’s Rugby Growth and Development Manager. “We have identified some great playing talent again this summer and it will be exciting to watch how the teams start to take shape during the camps.”

Rosters for the Westerns are expected to be announced next week.

See bcrugby.com for more info.