Chilliwack stars help BC Rugby dominate Western Championship

Five locals led U-16 BC teams to gold in Kelowna while a U-18 player triumphed in Regina.

Three Chilliwackians helped Team B.C. go undefeated at the U-16 Girls Western Canadian Rugby Championships.

The tournament was held July 25-28 in Kelowna.

Cassie Hull, Paris Mastin and Brianne Mager were part of the 24 person roster for Team B.C., which opened with a 74-0 rout of Manitoba.

They ground out of a 29-12 win over Alberta’s Wolfpack Black and finished with three straight shutouts.

Team B.C. whomped Saskatchewan and Wolfpack White by identical 49-0 counts and finished the tournament with a 20-0 triumph over U-15 Team B.C.

Meanwhile, a pair of Chilliwackians helped Team B.C. Blue take the title in the U-16 boys division.

Darwin Douglas and Cayden Weiss, both GW Graham students, helped their team to a pair of opening day wins, 56-12 over Saskatchewan and 31-5 over Team B.C. Gold.

Day two saw them top Alberta’s Wolfpack White 29-7 and wreck Manitoba 43-7.With a championship on the line on day three, Douglas and Weiss helped their crew grind out 19-12 and 17-14 wins over Team B.C. Gold.

Masen Kehler’s U-18 Team B.C. traveled to Saskatchewan for the U-18 Western Championship.

The tournament was held Aug. 1-4 at the Regina Rugby Club and Kehler’s crew continued the trend of B.C. dominance.

A 46-0 win over Manitoba in their opener was followed by a 7-0 shutout of Alberta White.

A 41-0 rout of U-17 Team B.C. in the knockout round landed Kehler and company in the final where they beat Alberta Black 19-5.