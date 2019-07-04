Chilliwack stars earn spots on Football B.C. teams

One Chilliwack player heads to Kamloops for a tournament while a second goes to Kingston, Ontario.

The B.C. Provincial Football Association announced U-16 and U-18 squads Tuesday.

GW Graham’s Joshua Caverly has made the U-16 roster at defensive back and will participate in the 2019 Western Challenge, running July 15-19 in Kamloops.

The four team tournament also includes Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Meanwhile, GWG’s Dhillon Myers has snapped up a defensive line spot with the U-18 team, which will compete at the Canada Cup in Kingston, Ontario. That event starts today (Friday) and continues through July 13, showcasing top U-18 players from across the country.

Previous story
Vernon pro sinks hole in one in support of ALS
Next story
Kimberley Spartan Race looking for volunteers, offering incentives for groups

Just Posted

Most Read