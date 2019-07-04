Chilliwack stars earn spots on Football B.C. teams

One Chilliwack player heads to Kamloops for a tournament while a second goes to Kingston, Ontario.

The B.C. Provincial Football Association announced U-16 and U-18 squads Tuesday.

GW Graham’s Joshua Caverly has made the U-16 roster at defensive back and will participate in the 2019 Western Challenge, running July 15-19 in Kamloops.

The four team tournament also includes Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Meanwhile, GWG’s Dhillon Myers has snapped up a defensive line spot with the U-18 team, which will compete at the Canada Cup in Kingston, Ontario. That event starts today (Friday) and continues through July 13, showcasing top U-18 players from across the country.