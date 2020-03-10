Chilliwack Spartans win big at B.C. Winter Provincials

Teenagers from the local swim club competed against hundreds of top athletes from across B.C.

Chilliwack’s Spartan Swim Club placed fourth in overall team rankings at the B.C. Winter Provincials, which were held Mar. 5-8 in Victoria.

The meet included 610 elite athletes from across the province.

Leading the way for the locals was 14-year-old Madisen Jacques who won gold medals in the 100 and 200 metre flies and 1500m freestyle. She added silver in the 400m individual medley (IM) while placing fourth in the 200m IM, sixth in the 200m freestyle and seventh in the 100m freestyle.

Looking at other Spartans in the same division, Bronwen Wheeler swam to a bronze medal in the 1500m freestyle. She was fourth in the 400m freestyle and IM, fifth in the 200m fly and seventh in the 200m IM.

Swimming in the 15-and-over girls group, 17-year-old Haley Klenk was a close second in medal production, claiming gold in the 100m backstroke and 200m freestyle. She scored silver in the 200m backstroke and bronze in the 400m freestyle, finishing fourth in the 100m freestyle and 200m IM.

Emily De Jager splashed her way to bronze in the 200m freestyle. She was fourth in the 400, 800 and 1500m freestyles and eighth in the 100m freestyle.

The Spartan women’s 200m medley relay team of Jacques, Klenk, De Jager and Sheigh Gaudette brought home a silver medal.

Racing in the 16-and-over boys division, Myles Wheeler won silver in the 200m breaststroke and was fifth in the 400m IM. Logan Sparks bagged bronze in the 1500m free and was sixth in the 800m freestyle. James De Jager fought his way to fourth in the 400m freestyle, fifth in the 800m freestyle, sixth in the 1500m freestyle and eighth in the 200m fly. Mervin Jeridico was seventh in the 100m breaststroke.

The Spartan men’s 200m medley relay team of Jerodico, Wheeler, De Jager and Sparks placed third.

Caden Hyde competed in the Para Open category, placing fourth in the 100m backstroke and 400m freestyle, fifth in the 50m and 100m freestyles and seventh in the 200m IM.

