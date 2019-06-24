Chilliwack Spartans host age group swim provincials

The Spartans collected 15 medals and finished as one of the top five teams at the massive meet.

Chilliwack’s Spartan Swim Club won 15 medals and finished fifth as a team at last weekend’s B.C. Summer Age Group Provincials.

Four hundred and 57 swimmers ages eight through 13 came together at Chilliwack’s Landing Leisure Centre for the three day meet, June 21-23.

Ava Evans captured a gold medal in the 10 and under girl’s group, winning the 200 metre freestyle. Evans added a silver medal in the 400m freestyle and a bronze in the 200m backstroke.

She was seventh in the 200m individual medley and eighth in the 100m freestyle.

In the same division, Amya Carlson earned bronze in the 200m fly. She was fourth in the 100 and 200m breaststrokes and fifth in the 400m IM.

Evans and Carlson teamed with Kaitlyn Muxlow and Emma Enns to bag bronze in a relay race.

In the 11 and under boys division, Erik Rexha swam to bronze in the 200m backstroke, finishing fourth in the 100m backstroke and fifth in the 200m freestyle.

Calli Saunders competed in the 11 year old girls group, winning bronze in the 200m fly. She was sixth in the 100m fly and eighth in the 200m IM.

Bronwen Wheeler led the charge in the 12 year old girls group, grabbing five medals. Wheeler won the 400m IM. She snared silver in the 100 and 200m flies and battled to bronze in the 200m IM and 400m freestyle.

Wheeler finished fifth in the 100m freestyle and sixth in the 200m freestyle.

In the same division, Emma Evans splashed her way to gold in the 100m backstroke. She was fifth in the 200 and 400m freestyles, sixth in the 50m freestyle and seventh in the 100m freestyle.

Aryka Bennett won bronze in the 200m fly, finished fourth in the 400m IM and eighth in the 400m freestyle, 100m fly and 200m IM.

Zoe Unger push her way to fifth in both the 100 and 200m butterflies.

In the 13 year old boys division, Niall Johnson won a silver medal in the 200m freestyle and finished fourth in the 400m freestyle.