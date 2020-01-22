Chilliwack Spartan swimmers qualify for Euro 2020 meet in Luxembourg

Haley Klenk and Myles Wheeler are in Europe with Swim B.C. this weekend for the prestigious meet.

Two Chilliwack Spartan swimmers are in Europe this week, competing at the Euro 2020 meet in Luxembourg.

Haley Klenk and Myles Wheeler are part of a Swim B.C. contingent making the journey.

The athletes had to qualify for Euro 2020 by meeting certain time benchmarks, which earned them a place on Swim B.C.’s ‘ID’ team.

“The team was picked off of FINA points, which are how you rank in the world,” said Spartans coach Justin Daly. “Haley qualifies for her 100 and 200 metre backstroke and Myles for his 100 and 200m metre breaststroke.”

Eleven B.C. clubs are represented in the Swim B.C. group.

According to a Swim B.C. description, “the ID Team program supports the development and progression of our top provincial level swimmers along the performance development pathway.”

Coach Brian Metcalfe heads up the B.C. group.

“We know it to be a challenging environment featuring a strong international presence, but equally suitable to the skill level of our team,” the Swim B.C. description explained. “The youth/junior/open split to the meet also allows our swimmers a developmentally appropriate test, while rubbing shoulders with elite world class European swimmers.”

The Euro Meet typically draws Olympic and World Championship talent from around the globe.

Euro 2020 starts Friday and continues through Sunday at the National Sports and Culture Centre d’Coque in Luxembourg City. Luxembourg is a small nation bordered by Belgium, Germany and France.