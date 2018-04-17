Chilliwack Spartan swimmers make waves at Westerns

Facing the best of the best from Western Canada, the local athletes produced ten top-10 finishes.

Chilliwack Spartan swimmer Haley Klenk is a western Canadian champion.

The teenager competed at the Western Canadians, which were April 12-15 in Victoria, with top athletes from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba in the field.

Klenk swam in the 15 year old division, outracing everyone in the 100 metre backstroke. She snagged a second medal, finishing second in the 200m backstroke. Klenk finished ninth in the 200m freestyle, 10th in the 100m fly, 11th in the 200m individual medley and 16th in the 50m fly.

Anna Dumont-Belanger nearly podiumed in the 200m individual medley, finishing fourth. She placed sixth in the 400m individual medley, 11th in the 800m freestyle, 14th in the 200m freestyle and 15th in the 400m freestyle.

Sheigh Gaudette placed fourth in the 100m breaststroke, seventh in the 200m breaststroke and 13th in the 50m breaststroke.

Tobyn Smith and Emily De Jager both produced fifteenth place finishes, Smith in the 200m butterfly and De Jager in the 1500m freestyle.

Several of the girls returned to race in the relays.

Klenk, Dumont-Belanger, Gaudette and Kara Wismer joined forces to finish sixth in the 4x100m medley race.

Smith subbed in for Gaudette in the 4x200m freestyle relay as the team finished ninth.

On the boys’ side, Wyatt Hine placed 11th in the 100m breaststroke. Ryan Han finished fourteenth in the 200m breaststroke and Logan Sparks placed fourteenth in the 400m freestyle and 16th in the 50m freestyle.