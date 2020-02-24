Chilliwack Spartan swim stars score silver at Winter Age Group Championships

The local swim club sent a handful of athletes to the massive provincial meet in Vancouver.

Amy Evans and Erik Rexha led the way for the Chilliwack Spartan Swim Club at the 2020 Winter Age Group Championships, combining for four medal wins.

The massive meet was held last weekend in Vancouver, with the Spartans competing in a field of 500 athletes.

Evans entered the 10-and-under girls division and won silver in the 400 metre freestyle and bronze in the 200m backstroke. She placed fourth in 200m freestyle and eighth in the 100m backstroke.

In the same group, Kaytlin Muxlow pushed to a sixth place finish in the 200m butterfly.

Rexha swam in the 12-year-old boys division where he captured silver in the 100m backstroke and bronze in the 200m backstroke, adding a fourth in the 400m freestyle and sixth in the 100 and 200m freestyles.

Bobby Hasell tackled the 11-and-under boys group where he swam to seventh in the 200m backstroke.

Twelve-year-old Calli Saunders placed sixth in the 200m backstroke, seventh in the 200m fly and eighth in both the 400m individual medley and 100m backstroke.

Chilliwack Progress