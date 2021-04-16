Chilliwack Spartan grads shine at University Swimming Challenge

Chilliwack Spartan swim club grad Haley Klenk helped her Toronto Varsity Blues finish first on the women’s side at the 2021 University Swimming Challenge.

The new national virtual competition, held in partnership with Swimming Canada, ran from Feb. 27 to April. 4, with U-Sports swimmers invited to post their best times in any of 41 events. Klenk’s top time came in the 100 metre backstroke. She clocked a 1:01.62 to place third behind Toronto teammate Raili Kary (59.60) and University of Victoria (UVic) athlete Lauren Crisp (1:01.57).

Klenk was one of 19 top three finishers for the Varsity Blues, three more than second place UBC and four more than third place UVic.

Klenk’s former teammate with the Spartans, Anna Dumont-Belanger, swam for UBC and produced three top-three finishes. The Thunderbird was second in the 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:16.10 and second in the 200m freestyle with a time of 2:00.15. Dumont-Belanger was third in the 100m freestyle with a time of 56.24.

She also helped UBC to second place finishes in the 4x50m and 4x100m freestyle relays and the 4x50m medley relay.

On the men’s side, Logan Sparkes represented Dalhousie and produced two top-three finishes. He was second in the 100m freestyle with a time of 50.79 seconds and third in the 1500m freestyle with a time of 15:50.31.

Sparkes helped his Tigers to a second place finish in the 4x200m freestyle relay and a third place finish in the 4x100m freestyle.

Dalhousie finished third as a team behind UBC (first) and Toronto (second).

All swims were conducted in short course (25m) format. The event is not considered an official national championship and no major award winners, records or medals will be awarded or recognized.

Chilliwack Progress