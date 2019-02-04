Chilliwack Spartan grad Jessie Gibson leads SFU against Seattle U

The Simon Fraser Clansmen took on the Redhawks in a dual meet last weekend at the Redhawk Center.

Another weekend, another outstanding swim meet for Chilliwack Spartans grad Jessie Gibson.

Gibson led her Simon Fraser team into a dual-meet against the Seattle University Redhawks on Saturday.

The Abbotsford native finished first in the 200 yard butterfly, with a time of 2:03.55 that was way ahead of runner up Luaren Diehl (2:10.28).

Gibson won the 200 yard backstroke as well with a time of 2:05.35.

Not done yet, she led the SFU women to wins in two relay races. Gibson teamed with Jordan Doner, Kaleigh Sharkey and Sarah Whelan to post a victorious time of 1:45.93 in the 200 yard medley. Gibson, Sharkey, Whelan and Kristen Olvet posted a winning time of 3:30.74 in the 400 yard freestyle.