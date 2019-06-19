Chilliwack soccer stars look forward to UFV debut

Three Sardis Falcons grads will line up for the Cascades when Canada West action kicks off.

A University of the Fraser Valley women’s soccer squad with three Sardis secondary grads on the roster will make its 2019-20 regular season debut on the road.

Forwards Mackenzie Silbernagel and Katie Lampen head into their rookie campaigns.

Yasmina Enneddam is home to bolster the UFV back-line after spending a couple seasons at Rocky Mountain College (Montana, NAIA) and the University of Ottawa.

Their team opens Canada West conference with a visit to the University of Victoria on Sept. 6 followed by a trip to UBC Sept. 7.

Their home opener is the following week, with the Manitoba Bisons in town Sept. 13 followed by the Winnipeg Wesmen on Sept. 14.

UFV’s home games are played at the MRC Sports Complex in Abbotsford.

UFV went 5-5-4 overall in the Pacific conference last season and were bounced out of the playoffs with a 1-0 loss to the Trinity Western Spartans.

This year’s local derby versus Trinity Western – a highly anticipated annual home-and-home series featuring both the men’s and women’s teams – runs Oct. 11 at TWU’s Langley campus, and Oct. 13 in Abbotsford.

Trinity Western’s roster includes two Sardis grads as well. Goaltender Olivia Nichol and forward Shaila Weflen are both entering their second season with the Spartans,

Trinity Western captured the Canada West championship in 2018-19.

After leading the Pacific conference with a 12-2-0 record during regular season play, the Spartans secured a final four berth with their win over UFV, downed the University of Alberta in a semi-final and beat the Calgary Dinos 1-0 for the championship.

See canadawest.org/sports/wsoc/index.