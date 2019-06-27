Chilliwack soccer stars help Surrey United win provincial championship

Melissa Palmer, Joanna Gemmell and Breanne Weflen will now get to play in a national tournament.

Three Chilliwack soccer standouts helped Surrey United win a championship at the BC Soccer Premier League provincial finals.

Playoffs took place over the last three weekends.

Joanna Gemmell, Melissa Palmer and Breanne Weflen helped their U-17 team secure a bye through the first round by virtue of finishing first in regular season play (10-1-1 in 12 games).

Surrey United faced Mountain United FC (Burnaby/North Van) in a June 16 semi-final, and moved on with a 3-0 win.

The final against Coquitlam Ford FC was held Sunday at Cloverdale Athletic Park.

Surrey United won 4-2 and will now represent British Columbia at a U-18 national championship tournament in Prince Edward Island this October.

The Chilliwack three all go to high school at Sardis secondary and all three have post secondary soccer spots lined up. Palmer is slated to join the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades while Gemmell and Weflen head to Langley to play for the Trinity Western University Spartans.

Palmer is a defender. Breanne is a central midfielder and Gemmell is a striker.