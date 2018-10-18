Chilliwack soccer stars help Coastal FC win national title

The team beat Ontario's Burlington Bayhawks in the U-17 Cup final.

Two Chilliwack teenagers are national soccer champions.

Kalista Kirkness and Grace Van Den Brink played for Coastal FC at the U-17 Cup, which was held Oct. 3-5 in Surrey. The 12 team field included Lakeshore SC (Quebec), St. John’s SC (Newfoundland), FC Regina (Saskatchewan), PEI FC (Prince Edward Island), Fredericton DSA (New Brunswick), the Burlington Bayhawks (Ontario), Suburban FC (Nova Scotia), the Sherwood Park Phoenix (Alberta), Yellowknife Bay FC (Northwest Territory), Winnipeg FC Northwest (Manitoba) and host Surrey United SC.

Van Den Brink and Kirkness helped their team to a 1-0-1 record in group play, with a 2-1 win over Winnipeg FC Northwest and a scoreless tie versus Surrey United.

After playoff round victories over Lakeshore SC (2-1) and St. John’s SC (2-0), Coastal FC captured the title with a 1-0 gold-medal game win over the Bayhawks.