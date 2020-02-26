Chilliwack skaters lead Canucks to Earle Sinkie Trophy

The teenagers played in the PCAHA's annual Juvenile A&C Scholarship Tournament.

Seven of the 16 players on the Canucks team that won the PCAHA’s Juvenile A&C Scholarship Tournament hail from Chilliwack.

Seven Chilliwack minor hockey products skated in the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association’s Juvenile A&C Scholarship Tournament.

Andy Geng, Dylan Peat, Connor Sutherland, Mitchell Davis, Dylan DeBruyn, Jett Higginbottom and Josh Irvine played for the Canucks, who took on the Flames in a best-of-three series.

Game one on Feb. 11 went to the Flames, with a 6-5 final score in Burnaby.

The Chilliwackians led the Canucks to a 6-4 win in game two, which was held in Maple Ridge. DeBruyn was named game MVP for his crew.

With not enough players to play a full game three, the tournament was settled in three-on-three overtime, with the Canucks coming out on top and hoisting the Earle Sinkie Trophy.

Chilliwack Progress