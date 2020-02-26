Chilliwack skaters lead Canucks to Earle Sinkie Trophy

Seven Chilliwack minor hockey products skated in the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association’s Juvenile A&C Scholarship Tournament.
Andy Geng, Dylan Peat, Connor Sutherland, Mitchell Davis, Dylan DeBruyn, Jett Higginbottom and Josh Irvine played for the Canucks, who took on the Flames in a best-of-three series.
Game one on Feb. 11 went to the Flames, with a 6-5 final score in Burnaby.
The Chilliwackians led the Canucks to a 6-4 win in game two, which was held in Maple Ridge. DeBruyn was named game MVP for his crew.
With not enough players to play a full game three, the tournament was settled in three-on-three overtime, with the Canucks coming out on top and hoisting the Earle Sinkie Trophy.