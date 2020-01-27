Chilliwack sends wheelchair basketball athletes to B.C. Winter Games

A handful of Chilliwackians will be involved when Fort St. John hosts the 2020 B.C. Winter Games next month.

The bi-annual event takes place Feb 20-23, with more than 1,000 of BC’s best emerging athletes competing in 15 different sports. The athletes are an average of 14 years old and for most, this will be their first experience at a multi-sport event. Athletes will be supported by over 300 coaches and over 190 officials.

Caden Hyde and Keaton MacEachern are both representing the Fraser Valley in the wheelchair basketball competition, while Kevin MacEachern serves in the role of adult supervisor for the sport. Heather Friesen is functioning as an adult supervisor for badminton while Madeline Britz fills an assistant coaching role with the Vancouver Island-Central Coast zone female curling team.

“Fort St. John, known for its northern spirit and energetic sport community, is ready to welcome the province,” said Alison Noble, President and CEO of the B.C. Games Society. “Athletes, coaches, and officials will have the opportunity to compete at quality sport facilities throughout community and experience all that these multi-sport games have to offer.”

Volunteers in Fort St. John have been preparing for the past 18 months to host the games. There will be over 1600 volunteers working to ensure the participants have exceptional experience.

“We are excited to be hosting the Games and hope that everyone has a great time in their competitions,” said Darren Snider, President of the Fort St. John 2020 B.C. Winter Games. “Our hope is that all participants and visitors to Fort St. John leave having had an unparalleled experience, with new friends and with a new understanding of our northern city.”

See bcgames.org for more info.