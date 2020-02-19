Chilliwack Ringette team gunning for league championship

The local 18-plus team wants the stands at the Sardis Sports Complex full when they take on Poco.

Chilliwack Ringette is hosting a free hotdog night Feb. 26 at the Sardis Sports Complex as the 18-plus team takes on Port Coquitlam.

The game starts at 7:30 pm and could determine the league champion.

Sponsor Triple B Plumbing & Heating is providing a free hotdog and popcorn from the concession stand to anyone wearing a Chilliwack Ringette jersey.

The Chilliwack team recently earned the first ever banner for Chilliwack Ringette at the West Coast Classic tournament in Richmond in January, and they’ll attend provincials March 13-15 in Salmon Arm.

Chilliwack’s team includes former national and provincial athletes. Fifty five year old Yvonne Johnson is Canada’s longest continuously-playing ringette athlete and competes alongside her grand-daughter, Alex Schneider.

The team’s youngest athlete, 19 year old Quiana Borges, is a graduate from Chilliwack Secondary School. Five players are on the Chilliwack Ringette executive and almost all players coach, volunteer or officiate in the association.

Chilliwack Progress