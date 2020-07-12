Chilliwack Ringette and Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame co-hosting golf tourney fundraiser

The event will be held in mid-August at the Chilliwack Golf Club

The Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame and Chilliwack Ringette Association are holding a golf tournament fundraiser in August.

The Chilliwack Ringette Association and the Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame (CSHOF) have teamed up to host a fundraiser golf tournament at the Chilliwack Golf Club August 17. Proceed from the event will be shared between both non-profit societies, which work year-round to promote sport in Chilliwack.

The Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame recognizes and promotes sporting excellence in Chilliwack through annual inductions and displays.

The Chilliwack Ringette Association has 70 members who play, coach and volunteer.

“Working together allows our groups to pool resources and to deliver an event that goes beyond raising money for sport, but also allows us to come together as a sports community and a ringette family,” said Chilliwack Ringette president Mike Kinar. “Our association will not be able to do our usual fundraising events this season due to the pandemic, so every little bit we raise will help us continue to provide a low-cost team ice sport for the community.”

The partnership formed as both societies look for ways to engage their members during the challenging times of the pandemic.

“Golf is one of the few sports that we can participate in from a safe distance from one another right now” said CSHOF president Shannon Bettles. “Our society had to postpone this year’s induction event. The golf tournament provides an opportunity to put our volunteers to work promoting the Hall of Fame and local sports organizations. We want to help create a fun event where people can get outdoors, make memories, and support one another.”

The tournament will follow all of the safety guidelines of the provincial health officer, as well as the Chilliwack Golf Club. First tee times start at 10:30 a.m.

Registration for the tournament is available through the Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame and Chilliwack Ringette Association websites.

