Chilliwack Pickleball Club ready to show people all about fastest growing sport

The local club is celebrating the inaugural World Pickleball Day on Oct. 10 with demos

Carol Haworth plays pickleball outside G.W. Graham in 2012. The Chilliwack Pickleball Club is having a demo event on Oct. 10, 2020 which marks World Pickleball Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The Chilliwack Pickleball Club is getting ready to celebrate.

The World Pickleball Federation announced earlier this year that Oct. 10 is World Pickleball Day and the local club will be out that day showing folks what the sport is all about.

The inaugural event was launched to help spread the word about the fastest growing sport in North America.

Pickleball is a paddleball sport played on a court with a paddles, a perforated ball and a net.

Members of the Chilliwack Pickleball Club will be setting up a court in the parking lot of Chilliwack Alliance Church (8700 Young Rd.) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 to demo the sport and help educate the general public.

All COVID-19 protocols will be followed including a hand sterilization table. People are asked to wear a mask if they are attending.

The event is weather permitting.

