Chilliwack netminder recognized for goalie greatness

Dawson Rodin of the Utah Outliers was named the top tender in the Western States Hockey League.

Chilliwack’s Dawson Rodin enjoyed an excellent season tending net for the Utah Outliers of the Western States Hockey League. MARK6MAUNO PHOTO

Chilliwack’s Dawson Rodin has been named the Goaltender of the Year in the Western States Hockey League.

Rodin made 45 appearances for the Utah Outliers, compiling some extremely stingy numbers.

The 19 year old posted a 22-9-1 record with a .932 save percentage and 1.96 goals-against average.

A giant in net at six-foot-five and 230 pounds, Rodin had seven shutouts and even scored a goal, earning an appearance on ESPN when he put a rink-length shot into the empty net during a Dec. 20 game against the Long Beach Bombers.