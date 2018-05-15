Chilliwack linesman works RBC Cup tournament

Devon Sephton is part of the officiating roster at this week's national junior A championship

Chilliwack has had an official on the ice at this week’s RBC Cup tournament at Prospera Centre.

Linesman Devon Sephton was chosen to work the national junior A championship, jointly selected by B.C. Hockey and Hockey Canada.

The 30 year old acquired his Level IV in 2013 and currently officiates in the BCHL and the Western Hockey League.

He has also participated in the mentorship program by officiating with prospect officials in the B.C. Major Midget Hockey League. Sephton has worked three consecutive Fred Page Cup finals and is a member of the ‘Above Minor’ supervisory team.

In addition to his on-ice assignments, he has supervised almost 20 games in the junior B Pacific Junior Hockey League and ‘Above Minor’ development program.

Other B.C. based officials working the tournament are referees Ward Pateman (Prince George) and Dexter Rasmussen (Kamloops) along with linesmen Nick Albinati (Prince George), Jeff MacAdams (Victoria), Brett Mackey (Cloverdale) and Tim Plamondon (Kelowna).