Chilliwack Junior Chiefs looking to join Junior Showcase Hockey League

The spring hockey circuit includes teams that are affiliated with BCHL clubs.

A new partnership between the Chilliwack Junior Chiefs and BCHL Chilliwack Chiefs will create a new opportunity for older players.

Skaters in the U-15, U-16 and U-18 age groups may have the opportunity to play in a new Junior Showcase Hockey League.

Created by Surrey Eagles general manager Blaine Neufeld, the league debuted last spring, with five teams affiliated with five BCHL clubs, and the league is looking to double its membership in 2019.

The Junior Chiefs hope to jump in, numbers permitting, joining charter-members Surrey, Langley, Cowichan, West Kelowna, Victoria and Olds (Alberta) and other new entries.

Each team will have approximately 12 practices and 10 off-ice training sessions and will play 16-20 games over four showcase weekends. The league is affiliated with Hockey Canada.

“We battle with major junior to recruit players, and kids and parents are making decisions at a younger age,” said Chiefs head coach/general manager Brian Maloney. “Creating programs like this gives us the chance to talk to them and present the statistics about going the junior A/college route.

“There are a lot of parents and kids have no idea about NCAA scholarships.”

Email clarkewismer@gmail.com or check jshl.ca/ for more info.