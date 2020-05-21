Chilliwack Jets sign six as team prepares for PJHL debut

The brand new junior B team hopes to start playing out of the Sardis Sports Complex this fall.

Dawson Pelletier has been signed to tend net for the brand-new Chilliwack Jets junior B team. (Twitter photo)

The brand-new Chilliwack Jets are starting to load up their roster as the team prepares for its first season in the Pacific Junior B Hockey League.

The Jets announced a handful of player signings on social media this week, including a potential starting netminder.

Eighteen-year-old Hope product Dawson Pelletier is an alum of the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds major midget program and helped the team to a B.C. Major Midget Hockey League championship in 2017-18.

The stopper made one junior A appearance with the Chilliwack Chiefs in 2018-19.

“Dawson has proven to be an elite goalie at every level and led a Fraser Valley MML team to a provincial title,” read a Jets post on Twitter (@ChilliwackJets). “Dawson will bring stability between the pipes for the Jets.”

To make Pelletier’s life easier, the Jets have also signed a pair of defencemen.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Jets to play out of Sardis Sports Complex

READ MORE: Clayton Robinson trying to get junior B team for Chilliwack

Sixteen year old blueliner Lucas Bourdon has two BCMML campaigns under his belt. The Chilliwack product played for the Thunderbirds in 2018-19 and the Valley West Giants in 2019-20. He collected three goals and 11 points in 40 games last season and is described by the Jets as “a good skating D-man with some offensive upside to his game.”

The second defender is Brett Krueger, a Saskatchewan kid who played for the midget Prairie Storm in the South Saskatchewan Minor Hockey League last season. He produced three goals, 18 points and 82 penalty minutes in 33 games.

Two Chilliwackians are among the three players the Jets have signed at forward.

The 19 year old Jacob Klassen-Phillips is a graduate of the Yale Hockey Academy prep program and according to the Jets spent time with the Saskatchewan Junior A Hockey League’s Melville Millionaires last season.

“Jacob is a skilled forward that plays with an edge,” a Jets Twitter post noted.

Another Chilliwack kid, Lyndon Schroeder, joins the team after spending last year with Chilliwack Minor Hockey’s midget AAA team.

The third forward is Abbotsford’s Drew Dornan, a recent graduate of the Yale Hockey Academy.

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Hope Standard