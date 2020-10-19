Chilliwack Jets net first PJHL win against Mission City Outlaws

After a forgettable opening night, the expansion junior B team bounced back with an OT triumph

Abbotsford’s Drew Dornan etched his name into the record book Friday night, scoring the first regular season goal in the history of the junior B Chilliwack Jets.

Dornan’s goal came at the 8:47 mark of period three, during a home game against the Mission City Outlaws at the Sardis Sports Complex.

Carter Anderson and Trey Fischer had the assists.

Unfortunately, that was the one bright spot in an otherwise forgettable game for the brand new Pacific Junior Hockey League squad.

The Jets were whumped by a 7-1 count, with Dylan Stoltz (Abbotsford) and Dylan Tonks (Chilliwack) scoring two goals apiece for the visitors. Blake Bryce (Chilliwack), Mackenzie Adams (Pitt Meadows) and Ethan Kitsch (Maple Ridge) also popped pucks past the Jets netminding duo of Dawson Pelletier (starter) and Brayden Melnyk (backup).

Mission went three for seven on the power play while Chilliwack struck out on four tries.

The Jets redeemed themselves Saturday night, getting the first win in franchise history over those same Outlaws.

Chilliwack prevailed 5-4 in overtime at the Mission Leisure Centre, with Treyson Frost (Chilliwack) netting the winner.

The Jets trailed 3-2 after 20 minutes. Frost and Trey Fischer (Chilliwack) scored for the good guys with Stoltz, Dawson Reinfjell (Abbotsford) and Cayden Karcioglu (Chilliwack) replying for Mission.

Jets forward Drew Dornan scored back to back goals at 2:26 and 5:59 of the third period to give his team a short-lived lead, but Justin Plett (Abbotsford) replied 69 seconds later to send the game to OT.

Frost parked the winning goal behind Outlaws goaltender Daniel Zuvic (Maple Ridge), who stopped 24 of 28 shots on the night.

Earning the win in the Chilliwack net, Pelletier stopped 20 pucks.

The Jets and Outlaws meet again this weekend with another home-and-home. Chilliwack visits Mission Saturday and hosts their cohort foes Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Sardis Sports Complex.

