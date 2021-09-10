Chilliwack Jets burn by Abbotsford Pilots in MSA Arena debut

Chilliwack defeats Abbotsford 9-3 to post first-ever win at MSA Arena, Pilots fall to 1-1 on season

Pilots forward Aidan Samuels (right) and Jets forward Wyatt Dyck battle for the puck during PJHL action in Abbotsford on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Pilots were gracious hosts to the Chilliwack Jets in the two Pacific Junior Hockey League team’s first-ever regular season game at MSA Arena – maybe a little too gracious.

The Jets roared in the second period, scoring four goals en route to a decisive 9-3 win in Abbotsford’s home opener on Friday night.

It was the first home game for the Pilots since Feb. 7, 2020.

Chilliwack opened the scoring with three consecutive goals as River Fahey, Caleb Garet and Blake Clease all lit the lamp. Pilots captain Alexander Beechey replied with a late goal to make it 3-1 after one.

The Jets turned on the after burners in the second period, scoring four goals and outshooting the Pilots 20-9. Brendan Williams and Garet both scored twice in the middle frame, as Garet collected a hat trick. Abbotsford’s Callum Lind scored at 12:32 of the second to make it 7-2 after 40 minutes.

Chilliwack’s Nicholas Parkes and Blake Bryce added goals in the third, with Abbotsford’s Braedan Lalli also scoring to reach the 9-3 final.

It was a good night for the Jets special teams, as the power play went three for six and the penalty kill was a perfect four for four. Chilliwack also outshot the Pilots 52-26 in the win. Jets goalie Adam Winters recorded the win, with Emmett Dixon taking the loss.

Garet (three goals, two assists), Williamson (two goals, three assists) and Reilly Kotai (five assists) were the game’s three stars. Abbotsford’s Beechey led all Pilots players with two points. The Jets are now 1-0 and next take on the Ridge Meadows Flames in Chilliwack on Sunday (Sept. 12). Face-off is set for 5 p.m. at the Sardis Sports Complex.

The Pilots fall to 1-1 on the season after earning a 3-2 win in Aldergrove on Sept. 8. Abbotsford’s next game is on Friday (Sept. 17) when they host the Aldergrove Kodiaks.

Pilots forward Aidan Samuels gets crunched by Jets players Wyatt Dyck and Carter Anderson. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)