Chilliwack Jets and PJHL set to start season in late September

The junior B league has announced a tentative plan to begin the 2020-21 campaign Sep. 29

The Chilliwack Jets hockey club will begin their inaugural season in late September.

The Pacific Junior B Hockey League plans to begin its 55th season Sept. 29, with the Jets and 12 other teams playing a 44 game schedule.

The Jets will be placed into the Harold Brittain Conference alongside the Abbotsford Pilots, Aldergrove Kodiaks, Langley Trappers, Mission City Outlaws, Ridge Meadows Flames and Surrey Knights.

The bulk of their games will be against those six rivals.

They’ll play one interlock game each against the six teams in the Tom Shaw Conference, and they’ll play two games at the 2021 PJHL Winter Classic Showcase, scheduled for Jan. 1-3, 2021 at Richmond’s Minoru Arena.

READ MORE: Clayton Robinson builds Jets from ground up during pandemic

READ MORE: Chilliwack Jets sign six as team prepares for PJHL debut

All of the above is still ‘tentative,’ and will only proceed with a green light from B.C.’s health authorities.

“Our board has been very diligent in their communications with their facilities,” said PJHL commissioner Trevor Alto. “Both league and team return-to-play plans are in place and being monitored. With the increased opening of facilities, we are confident we can execute these plans and return to the ice safely.”

Chilliwack hockey boss Clayton Robinson is working hard to prepare for year one, recently adding Winmar and the Mad Butcher as new sponsors. He’s excited to get his team on the ice.

“The 44 game schedule should fly by for the players and fans. Playoffs will be here before we know it,” he said.

One other item of interest coming out of the league’s virtual AGM was the overtime format.

The PJHL and B.C.’s two other junior B leagues will adopt the National Hockey League style OT in 2020-21, which means five minutes of three-on-three followed by (if still tied) a shootout.

——————————————————————————-

The Chilliwack Jets are hosting a fundraiser golf tournament Aug. 21 at the Chilliwack Golf Club.

The cost is $120 per golfer. The tourney is Texas-scramble format with lunch and Jets gift bag provided, and includes a chipping and putting contest.

To register online, visit chilliwackjets.com.

To get more info or become a sponsor, email chilliwackjets@gmail.com.

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress