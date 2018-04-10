Chilliwack hockey players selected for Male U-16 B.C. Cup

The annual tournament is part of B.C. Hockey's selection process for provincial/national competition.

Two Chilliwack skaters have been chosen by B.C. Hockey to play in the 2018 Male U-16 B.C. Cup.

The training camp/tournament runs April 19-22 in Salmon Arm.

One hundred and 44 players received invites, and they’ll be split into eight teams of 18 apiece.

Goaltender Brayden Melnyk will play for Team B.C. Green.

Melnyk is a 2003-born stopper who plays for Abbotsford’s Yale Hockey Academy.

Chilliwack native and Chilliwack Minor Hockey product Mitchell Metcalfe will skate on defence for Team B.C. Yellow.

All of the players will go through on-ice combine testing and participate in one practice before launching in tournament action.

Melnyk’s Team B.C. Green will lay the first of three pool-play games against Team B.C. Teal at 11:45 a.m. on April 20.

Metcalfe’s crew opens at 10 a.m. April 20 against Team B.C. Grey.

Melnyk and Metcalfe will be looking to secure invites to B.C. Hockey’s 2018 Provincial Camp, which is scheduled for July 28 to August 3 in Shawnigan Lake, B.C.

The Male U-16 B.C. Cup is a step in the Program of Excellence (POE), which is designed to “systematically identify and train the BC Hockey’s elite-level players for high performance hockey events.”

National Hockey League stars Mathew Barzal, Brent Seabrook and Sam Reinhart are three notable alums of the Male U-16 B.C. Cup.

Find more info online at bchockey.net.