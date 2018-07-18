Chilliwack hammer thrower finishes second at nationals

Chilliwack’s Rowan Hamilton earned a silver medal at the Canadian Track and Field Championships, which were held July 3-8 in Ottawa, Ontario.
The Sardis secondary student, who won gold in the hammer throw at last month’s high school championships, went head to head with an old rival at nationals. Hamilton and Vikramjit Gondara both train under the tutelage of Harold Willers with the Valley Royals Track Club. Gondara, who is one year older than Hamilton, won gold in Ottawa with a throw of 65.71 metres in the final, while Hamilton’s silver-medal mark was 64.53 metres.
