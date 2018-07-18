Chilliwack hammer thrower finishes second at nationals

Rowan Hamilton's throw was less than a metre behind the winner at the meet in Ottawa.

Vikramjit Gondora (left) and Rowan Hamilton (right) pose after finishing 1-2 in the hammer throw at last year’s Canadian Track Championships, and the Valley Royals duo did it again at the 2018 meet in Ottawa.

Chilliwack’s Rowan Hamilton earned a silver medal at the Canadian Track and Field Championships, which were held July 3-8 in Ottawa, Ontario.

The Sardis secondary student, who won gold in the hammer throw at last month’s high school championships, went head to head with an old rival at nationals. Hamilton and Vikramjit Gondara both train under the tutelage of Harold Willers with the Valley Royals Track Club. Gondara, who is one year older than Hamilton, won gold in Ottawa with a throw of 65.71 metres in the final, while Hamilton’s silver-medal mark was 64.53 metres.

See liveresults.athletics.ca/Live_Results/2018/Championships/180703F240.htm