Chilliwack gymnasts shine at Twisters Invitational meet

Chilliwack's Sierra Stobbe in action at a women's artistic gymnastics event hosted by Abbotsford's Twisters Gymnastics Club. BARTHEL PHOTOGRAPHY

Chilliwack gymnasts combined for 25 medals at the Twisters Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Invitational, held over two weekends at the Abbotsford-based club.

The men’s meet ran March 17-18, with Zachary Clay and Nicolas Hajiadem turning in dominant performances.

Competing in the senior division, Clay captured gold on the pommel horse and parallel bars, silver on the floor, vault and horizontal bar and bronze on the rings, earning himself the all-around championship.

Competing in the level-one division, Hajiadem grabbed gold on the rings and silver on the floor, pommel horse, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar, placing second all-around.

The women’s competition ran March 23-25, with Amelie Shea starring in the Junior Olympian (JO) 6 division, for gymnasts born in 2009. Shea took the all-around championship with gold medal wins on the vault, beam, bars and floor.

Emily Hajiadem competed in the JO 6 division for gymnasts born in 2007 and 2008, finishing third on the vault and bars and fifth all-around.

Caitlyn Carstensen competed in the JO 7 division where she won gold on the vault and floor and finished fifth all-around.

In the JO 8 group, Sierra Stobbe bagged bronze on the floor and finished seventh all-around.

In the JO 10 division, Mikhayla Rosenow scored silver on the vault and finished 12th all-around while Brienna Gaspar placed 11th all-around.

Maya MacDonald-Garcia was 10th all-around in the JO 5 division.

Sophie Munksgaard was ninth all-round in her JO 3 group for gymnasts born before the end of 2009, and Charlotte Borg was 11th all-around in her JO 3 group for gymnasts born before the end of 2011.

— Clay also competed March 22-25 at the University of Calgary International Competition.

Representing Canada in the senior division, Clay placed third all-around in a Friday night preliminary event, qualifying for the finals of two events on day two.

Clay finished with a gold medal win on the pommel horse and a bronze medal win on the rings, and this weekend he is in Queensland, Australia representing his country at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.