Chilliwack gymnast wins bronze at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Zachary Clay represented Canada at the international event, finishing third on the pommel horse.

Zachary Clay on the pommel horse at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. GYMNASTICS CANADA PHOTO

Chilliwack’s Zachary Clay finished third on the pommel horse at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The men’s artistic gymnastics competition ran April 5-9 on the Golden Coast of Queensland, Australia.

Competing at the senior level and representing Canada, Clay posted scores of 5.800 for difficulty and 8.500 for execution.

His total score of 14.300 left him trailing England’s Max Whitlock and Northern Ireland, who produced matching scores of 15.100.

The 22 year old trains at Twisters Gymnastics Club in Abbotsford.