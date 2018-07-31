Chilliwack golfer wins Maple Leaf Junior tournament

Maxim McKenzie held off a late charge by Port Coquitlam's Ye Ji Kwon to take top spot in his group.

Chilliwack’s Maxim McKenzie emerged victorious in the latest Maple Leaf Golf Mini-Tour stop.

McKenzie teed off Sunday at the Cultus Lake Golf Club. The 10 year old competed against four others in the 9-10 year old boys group.

He won a duel with Richmond’s Aidan Liu, shooting a 71 to take the title by three strokes.

McKenzie’s best hole was No. 12.

“I had to hit a shot off the cart path and I put it to (within) 10 feet (of the hole),” he said. “That really helped me keep my momentum.”

Two Chilliwackians competed in the 11-12 year old girls group. Sarah Armstrong fired an 85 to finish 17 shots off the pace set by Port Coquitlam’s Ye Ji Kwon.

Katelyn Jeske shot a 95.

The tourney was a qualifier for the US Kids Golf Australian Open, which takes place next April at the Riverside Oaks Golf Resort in Sydney.