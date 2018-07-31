Chilliwack golfer wins Maple Leaf Junior tournament

Chilliwack’s Maxim McKenzie emerged victorious in the latest Maple Leaf Golf Mini-Tour stop.
McKenzie teed off Sunday at the Cultus Lake Golf Club. The 10 year old competed against four others in the 9-10 year old boys group.
He won a duel with Richmond’s Aidan Liu, shooting a 71 to take the title by three strokes.
McKenzie’s best hole was No. 12.
“I had to hit a shot off the cart path and I put it to (within) 10 feet (of the hole),” he said. “That really helped me keep my momentum.”
Two Chilliwackians competed in the 11-12 year old girls group. Sarah Armstrong fired an 85 to finish 17 shots off the pace set by Port Coquitlam’s Ye Ji Kwon.
Katelyn Jeske shot a 95.
The tourney was a qualifier for the US Kids Golf Australian Open, which takes place next April at the Riverside Oaks Golf Resort in Sydney.