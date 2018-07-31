Chilliwack golfer wins Maple Leaf Junior tournament

Maxim McKenzie held off a late charge by Port Coquitlam's Ye Ji Kwon to take top spot in his group.

Chilliwack’s Maxim McKenzie emerged victorious in the latest Maple Leaf Golf Mini-Tour stop.

McKenzie teed off Sunday at the Cultus Lake Golf Club. The 10 year old competed against four others in the 9-10 year old boys group.

He won a duel with Richmond’s Aidan Liu, shooting a 71 to take the title by three strokes.

McKenzie’s best hole was No. 12.

“I had to hit a shot off the cart path and I put it to (within) 10 feet (of the hole),” he said. “That really helped me keep my momentum.”

Two Chilliwackians competed in the 11-12 year old girls group. Sarah Armstrong fired an 85 to finish 17 shots off the pace set by Port Coquitlam’s Ye Ji Kwon.

Katelyn Jeske shot a 95.

The tourney was a qualifier for the US Kids Golf Australian Open, which takes place next April at the Riverside Oaks Golf Resort in Sydney.

Previous story
Bballnationals come to Langley for early August
Next story
B.C. teams dominate U16 Western rugby

Just Posted

Reid Street Phase I sidewalks almost complete

  • 1 day ago

 

Salmon Arm Sockeyes swim club hosts invitational meet

  • 1 day ago

 

Sports shorts

  • 1 day ago

 

Two White Rock RCMP officers assaulted

 

Most Read