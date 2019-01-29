Chilliwack golfer most improved in B.C. in 2018

Sarah Armstrong improved her handicap index more than any other golfer in the province last year.

Sarah Armstrong is proof that anything is possible if you’re willing to put in the work.

The 12 year old trains at the Chilliwack Golf Club where she started last year with a 45.2 handicap index.

Handicap is a golf term that identifies a player’s average score in relation to par.

Armstrong played 49 recorded games of golf in 2018, including 16 tournaments, and by year’s end lowered her handicap index to 18.8 according to the stats-keepers at Golf Canada.

That was the most improvement of any golfer in the province.

She said her main focus was improving her ball striking.

“I think it’s great,” she said. “I invested a lot of time, but it was lots of fun.”

Armstrong’s next goal, and it’s an ambitious one, is to become a scratch golfer, able to play to a zero handicap on any rated golf course.

“And win three or more tournaments,” she added.