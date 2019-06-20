Chilliwack Giants face North Langley Bears in VCFL title game

The bantam football teams go head-to-head in the final game of the spring tackle season.

The Chilliwack bantam elite Giants football team will play for a Valley Community Football League championship this Sunday when they take on the North Langley Bears at the Mission Sports Park (noon start time).

The Giants qualified for the final by grinding out a 28-21 playoff win over the Meadow Ridge Knights on Fathers Day.

Running back Brayden Struiksma led the offense in the victory, rumbling for nearly 200 yards and a touchdown.

With offensive linemen Logan Head, Aiden Parks, Darien Friesen and Kade Kelly paving the way, the Giants generated more than 400 yards rushing, including a 50 yarder from Gage O’Neill on the first play of the game.

Vincent Branauer and Tyson Orregaard also found the endzone, but it was the Giants defence that was truly devastating.

Chilliwack never let the high-powered Knights get rolling. Cornerback Kayleb Anhorn has an exceptional day with many solo tackles and an interception. Orregaard and Logan Boychuck patrolled the middle of the field with unmatched ferocity and intensity, sending Meadow Ridge players smashing to the ground every time they dared enter their zone. Defensive player of the game Austin Wegener was an unstoppable force of nature, making many tackles for loss.

The front three of Travis Richley, Tyler Kelly and Evan Butler exerted their dominance all day. Kelly recovered a key fumble and Butler put the final nail in the Knights coffin with a thundering sack for a safety to put the game out of reach.