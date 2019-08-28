Chilliwack Giants do battle in Surrey’s Bronze Boot tournament

Local Chilliwack Minor Football teams are preparing for the start of the fall tackle season.

Chilliwack’s peewee White Giants finished third in their division at last weekend’s 50th annual Bronze Boot football tournament in Surrey.

Quarterback Lincoln Boyd had a nice day, completing five of six passes. Ridley Mastin ran for a touchdown and Corbin Holdridge had some great carries behind linemen Evan Perkull, Linden Clark and James Elliott.

Ben McKay and Ryder Ledoux were defensive standouts with Aaden McAlary and Jiovanni St. Germain collecting quarterback sacks.

——————————————

The bantam Giants played a big game against North Surrey at the Bronze Boot, dropping a heartbreaker 14-12.

Billy Hunter provided a touchdown for the locals on a 35 yard run. Gage O’Neil, Austin Wegener and Parker Clarke gained yards on offence, with QBs Logan Head and Lucas Feaver directing the action.

The Giants had a chance to win the game in the waning seconds, but a field goal try didn’t work out.

Tyler Kelly, Dayton Roger, Darien Friesen, Evan Buttler and Logan Tocher were defensive standouts.

——————————————

The atom Red Giants were in Maple Ridge for the Knights of the Round Table tournament.

The locals went 0-4, but good things happened on both sides of hte ball.

Kingston Moran and Parker Grant played well at QB and the running game chewed up yards through holes opened up by offensive linemen Owen Franklin, Carson Andres, Emmanuel Hernandez and Wyatt Knoke.

Jack Cahoon lead the defence with an interception. Other standouts were Dawson Holdridge, Linden Vance, Myles Baker, Carson Breland and the Roger brothers, Carter and Jackson.