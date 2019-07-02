Chilliwack football stars chosen for All-Canada Bowl

The showcase game will be held in Chilliwack, July 20 at Exhibition Stadium.

Chilliwack will have two players suiting up for the All-Canada Bowl, a football showcase game being held July 20 at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium.

The game features the top Grade 10 and 11 athletes coast to coast, split up into Team West (B.C./Alberta/Saskatchewan) and Team East (everywhere else).

Zach Wilson will get the chance to show what he can do on both sides of the ball.

A member of the Chilliwack Giants and Sardis Falcons programs, Wilson plays tight end/slot/wide receiver on offence and end on defence.

He’ll be joined by another two-way star. Josh Baird plays for the Sardis Falcons where he is a running back on offence and a linebacker on D.

Sardis sent receiver Nick Butler to last year’s inaugural All-Canada Bowl where he helped Team West to a 14-0 win over Team East. Butler went on to a successful senior season with the Falcons and committed to the U-Sports Queen’s Golden Gaels.