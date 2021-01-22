Chilliwack FC to compete in spring Cascadia Soccer League

The youth soccer club is creating a competitive alternative to its popular spring soccer program

Chilliwack FC (CFC) is adding a new offering to the spring slate, fielding teams in the Cascadia Soccer League.

CFC hopes to have teams all the way from U9 to U18, depending on interest, and expects to confirm which teams are entering the league by early March.

The Cascadia Soccer League will run in tandem with CFC’s Chilliwack Ford Spring Soccer program, which is a super-casual one-game-a-week setup with emphasis on fun. The Cascadia Soccer League will be more akin to CFC’s fall soccer program, with one practice and one game a week between mid-April and late June.

Teams will play matches within the Fraser Valley, with four games at home and four games away.

“Cascadia replaces some of our other programming we’ve run in the past like tournament teams,” said CFC chairperson Andrea Laycock. “With the pandemic, we don’t foresee any tournaments being held or the ability to cross into the United States.”

The early-bird cost for the Cascadia program is $325. Early-bird pricing for spring soccer tops out at $155 for the older age groups.

“We’re currently doing a register-now-pay-later registration so we aren’t faced with refunds etc,” Laycock added. “If the season doesn’t go off or if things change, we will modify as we go.”

