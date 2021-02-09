Chilliwack FC strategic plan covers a lot of ground

Following extensive consultation with club members and community stakeholders, Chilliwack FC (CFC) has produced a strategic plan covering now until 2025.

The eight-page document with 33 action items outlines the youth soccer club’s vision for development of players, coaches and referees.

The plan calls for the creation of school programs to get children playing soccer earlier, and calls for the creation of programs for teenagers, to keep them playing at an age when participation often drops off. The plan also addresses the financial barriers faced by many families, suggesting the need for more assistance.

First Nations engagement is mentioned, including the possibility of working with Tzeachten First Nation and the introduction of an Aboriginal Coaching module to help coaches work better with First Nations groups.

Referee retention is an issue across youth sports, and the CFC strategic plan includes enhanced mentorship programs, and more education for parents about the role of game officials.

Field time is another long-standing issue, with CFC jostling with Chilliwack Minor Football, Chilliwack Hawks Field Lacrosse and other groups for access to the local turf pitches.

Action item 21 urges CFC to “explore the potential and a business case for a CFC indoor facility.”

“It has been extremely exciting to watch Chilliwack FC’s Strategic Plan come to life through the collaboration of our members and community partners, and the executive would like to thank all those who participated in its creation,” said CFC Chairperson Andrea Laycock. “The Strategic Plan will not only provide Chilliwack FC with a road map for the future but will also ensure that Chilliwack FC will continue to be a positive and progressive member of the community.”

The strategic planning, led by Capitis Consulting Inc., involved one-on-one and group meetings with club members and community stakeholders, an online survey, and a visioning session for board members and staff.

The Chilliwack FC 2021-2025 Strategic Plan is available for download online at chilliwackfc.com/strategic-plan

