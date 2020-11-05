Chilliwack FC pauses activities as COVID counts increase

Chilliwack's soccer club had hoped to keep operating as other youth sports organizations shut down

The last major holdout among Chilliwack’s youth sports organizations has hit the pause button on activities.

Chilliwack FC announced just after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon that everything is being put on hold through Nov. 16 as local COVID exposures rise.

“While we continue to believe it is a parent’s choice as to whether their child participates in our programs, we feel it is in the best interest of our organization that we pause all activities effective immediately,” an emailed communication from CFC explained. “These activities include all practices and games from the U4 level through to adult.

“The Chilliwack FC Executive wishes to thank all those who expressed support for our previous decision and also extends our appreciation to those who shared their concerns with us. Please know the executive truly cares for the health and safety of the membership of Chilliwack FC and our community.”

In another communication, CFC did say teams with scheduled road games are allowed to leave town and play those matches.

CFC anticipates being able to complete some version of the fall/winter soccer season.

