Chilliwack FC hires Roger Torres-Jaramillo as new technical director

Current technical director Glenn Wilson will transition into a new role as head coach of CFC

Chilliwack FC has secured the services of Roger Torres-Jaramillo, who is joining the youth soccer club as its new technical director.

Originally from Calgary, Torres-Jaramillo has most recently been in Murcia, Spain where he was a technical staff member at Universidad Catolica San Antonio de Murcia (UCAM). Torres-Jaramillo is a certified strength and conditioning specialist with UEFA A, UEFA B, and FA Level 2 coaching certifications.

He earned a degree in Business and Sport Management at Olds College in Alberta, and is finishing up a Master’s Degree in High Performance Sport: Strength and Conditioning at UCAM.

RELATED: Chilliwack FC strategic plan covers a lot of ground

RELATED: Chilliwack FC introducing new Skills Centre development program

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead Chilliwack FC and support its goals of being a progressive, professional club that actively promotes the enjoyment of soccer as a life-long sport,” said Torres-Jaramillo, whose resume includes 10 years experience coaching on four different continents. “I look forward to offering my experience and network to further player, team, and coach development, and grow the club’s partnerships within Chilliwack and the greater soccer community.”

In the short term, Torres-Jaramillo will share Chilliwack FC technical director duties with Glenn Wilson, who will transition into a new role as CFC’s head coach.

Torres-Jaramillo and Wilson have their hands full advancing the overall standards for Chilliwack FC players as part of the club’s 2021-25 Strategic Plan. Wilson will continue to develop and promote the new Chilliwack FC Skills Centre and work with club coaches to maximize the amount of training players receive.

“The executive has ambitious goals for the club’s future growth and, by combining the talent and experience of these two coaches, we are confident in our club’s ability to achieve them,” said CFC chairperson Andrea Laycock. “As we approach our 40th year as a club, Chilliwack FC is immensely grateful to Glenn for his 10 years of service and continued dedication as both he and Roger put many of the goals of our strategic plan into action.”

Torres-Jaramillo and his young family will arrive in Chilliwack in October.

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress