Chilliwack FC hands out 2019-20 player awards virtually in Facebook video

Chilliwack FC handed out its awards for the 2019-20 soccer season, virtual style Tuesday night.
“We’re exceptionally proud of our award winners, and we’re sorry we couldn’t do this in person in a more formal format,” said CFC chairperson Andrea Laycock. “Hopefully next year we can.”
All of the award winners were announced in a video posted to the CFC Facebook page.
Jess MacFarlane was named the senior female player of the year with Cam Thomson named the senior male player of the year. Addison Croner was the junior female player of the year and Corwin Drew was the junior male player of the year.
The top goaltender award on the female side went to Jaime Van Schagen while Riley Fraser earned the honour on the male side.
Keith Hatten was named coach of the year, and CFC gave referee awards to Taylor Klassen (small side) and Christina Peet-Williams (full field).
“Congratulations to all the players who won an award tonight,” said CFC technical director/head coach Glenn Wilson. “You have obviously shown a level of ability and work ethic to stand above your teammates and allow your coaches to select you. I don’t know a coach out there that doesn’t have a difficult time doing that, but congratulations all the same.
“I’m sure as players that you’ll recognize the contributions that your teammates, coaches and parents had towards winning this award, and that’s something you’ll remember.”
The club also recognized most improved and most valuable players on 23 development teams.
————————————————————-
U11 STRIKER GIRLS
MIP – Olivia Nicholson
MVP – Aislinn Shantz
————————————————————-
U11 ATTACK GIRLS
MIP – MacKenzie Neufeld
MVP – Reese Johnston
————————————————————-
U11 BLUE STRIKER BOYS
MIP – Gabe Josephson
MVP – Sam Urban
————————————————————-
U11 RED STRIKER BOYS
MIP – Colin Mitchell
MVP – Brando Fletcher
————————————————————-
U11 ATTACK BOYS
MIP – Tony Warkentin
MVP – Garett Baumstark
————————————————————-
U12 STRIKER GIRLS
MIP – Sara Hungle
MVP – Emerson Hanks
————————————————————-
U12 ATTACK GIRLS
MIP – Eva Flueckiger
MVP – Lily Tizzard
————————————————————-
U12 CRUSH BOYS
MIP – Keenan Murrell
MVP – Hunter Enns
————————————————————-
U12 STRIKER BOYS
MIP – Luca Vargas
MVP – Miller Cameron
————————————————————-
U12 ATTACK BOYS
MIP – Ethan Trellenberg
MVP – Corwin Drew
————————————————————-
U13 ATTACK GIRLS
MIP – Brooke Klassen
MVP – Chanine Klaus
————————————————————-
U13 STRIKER BOYS
MIP – Willem Van Schagen
MVP – Ayden Radke
————————————————————-
U14 CRUSH BOYS
MIP – Christian Handley
MVP – Jordan Brown
————————————————————-
U14 ATTACK BOYS
MIP – Wil Thompson
MVP – Isaiah Chahal
————————————————————-
U15 CRUSH GIRLS
MIP – Madison White
MVP – Kali Good
————————————————————-
U15 STRIKER GIRLS
MIP – Gabrielle Ciochetti
MVP – Monique Rennie
————————————————————-
U15 ATTACK BOYS
MIP – Paul David
MVP – Justin Hari
————————————————————-
U16 ATTACK GIRLS
MIP – Lexi Conkin
MVP – Natasha Klop
————————————————————-
U16 STRIKER BOYS
MIP – Jeremy Labine
MVP – Nathan Lock
————————————————————-
U16 ATTACK BOYS
MIP – Nicholas Peralta
MVP – Carter Brown
————————————————————-
U17 ATTACK GIRLS
MIP – Shelby Yaxley
MVP – Lauren Phillips
————————————————————-
U18 ATTACK BOYS
MIP – Wayne Charlie
MVP – Wesley Roche
————————————————————-
U18 STRIKER GIRLS
MIP – Jamie Ritchie
MVP – Alaska Goldsmith
————————————————————-