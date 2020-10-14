Chilliwack FC hands out 2019-20 player awards virtually in Facebook video

Another thing that is normally done in person goes online during the COVID pandemic

Chilliwack FC handed out its awards for the 2019-20 soccer season, virtual style Tuesday night.

“We’re exceptionally proud of our award winners, and we’re sorry we couldn’t do this in person in a more formal format,” said CFC chairperson Andrea Laycock. “Hopefully next year we can.”

All of the award winners were announced in a video posted to the CFC Facebook page.

Jess MacFarlane was named the senior female player of the year with Cam Thomson named the senior male player of the year. Addison Croner was the junior female player of the year and Corwin Drew was the junior male player of the year.

The top goaltender award on the female side went to Jaime Van Schagen while Riley Fraser earned the honour on the male side.

Keith Hatten was named coach of the year, and CFC gave referee awards to Taylor Klassen (small side) and Christina Peet-Williams (full field).

“Congratulations to all the players who won an award tonight,” said CFC technical director/head coach Glenn Wilson. “You have obviously shown a level of ability and work ethic to stand above your teammates and allow your coaches to select you. I don’t know a coach out there that doesn’t have a difficult time doing that, but congratulations all the same.

“I’m sure as players that you’ll recognize the contributions that your teammates, coaches and parents had towards winning this award, and that’s something you’ll remember.”

The club also recognized most improved and most valuable players on 23 development teams.

————————————————————-

U11 STRIKER GIRLS

MIP – Olivia Nicholson

MVP – Aislinn Shantz

————————————————————-

U11 ATTACK GIRLS

MIP – MacKenzie Neufeld

MVP – Reese Johnston

————————————————————-

U11 BLUE STRIKER BOYS

MIP – Gabe Josephson

MVP – Sam Urban

————————————————————-

U11 RED STRIKER BOYS

MIP – Colin Mitchell

MVP – Brando Fletcher

————————————————————-

U11 ATTACK BOYS

MIP – Tony Warkentin

MVP – Garett Baumstark

————————————————————-

U12 STRIKER GIRLS

MIP – Sara Hungle

MVP – Emerson Hanks

————————————————————-

U12 ATTACK GIRLS

MIP – Eva Flueckiger

MVP – Lily Tizzard

————————————————————-

U12 CRUSH BOYS

MIP – Keenan Murrell

MVP – Hunter Enns

————————————————————-

U12 STRIKER BOYS

MIP – Luca Vargas

MVP – Miller Cameron

————————————————————-

U12 ATTACK BOYS

MIP – Ethan Trellenberg

MVP – Corwin Drew

————————————————————-

U13 ATTACK GIRLS

MIP – Brooke Klassen

MVP – Chanine Klaus

————————————————————-

U13 STRIKER BOYS

MIP – Willem Van Schagen

MVP – Ayden Radke

————————————————————-

U14 CRUSH BOYS

MIP – Christian Handley

MVP – Jordan Brown

————————————————————-

U14 ATTACK BOYS

MIP – Wil Thompson

MVP – Isaiah Chahal

————————————————————-

U15 CRUSH GIRLS

MIP – Madison White

MVP – Kali Good

————————————————————-

U15 STRIKER GIRLS

MIP – Gabrielle Ciochetti

MVP – Monique Rennie

————————————————————-

U15 ATTACK BOYS

MIP – Paul David

MVP – Justin Hari

————————————————————-

U16 ATTACK GIRLS

MIP – Lexi Conkin

MVP – Natasha Klop

————————————————————-

U16 STRIKER BOYS

MIP – Jeremy Labine

MVP – Nathan Lock

————————————————————-

U16 ATTACK BOYS

MIP – Nicholas Peralta

MVP – Carter Brown

————————————————————-

U17 ATTACK GIRLS

MIP – Shelby Yaxley

MVP – Lauren Phillips

————————————————————-

U18 ATTACK BOYS

MIP – Wayne Charlie

MVP – Wesley Roche

————————————————————-

U18 STRIKER GIRLS

MIP – Jamie Ritchie

MVP – Alaska Goldsmith

————————————————————-

