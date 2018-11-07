Chilliwack FC grad Victory Shumbusho leads UBC to men’s soccer title

Shumbusho scored the winner in a 2-0 championship game victory over Trinity Western last weekend.

Chilliwack FC grad Victory Shumbusho is all smiles right now as his UBC Thunderbirds continue their playoff run. RICH LAM/UBC THUNDERBIRDS

Chilliwack FC grad Victory Shumbusho is playing for a national title this weekend as his University of British Columbia Thunderbirds host the U-Sports Men’s Soccer Championship.

The eight team tournament started yesterday and continues through Sunday.

UBC is joined by the York Lions, Trinity Western Spartans, Montreal Carabins, Carleton Ravens, Cape Breton Capers and the Université du Québec à Montréal Citadins.

Shumbusho’s crew is the third seed in the tournament and they opened Thursday (after Chilliwack Progress press deadlines) against Carleton.

Shumbusho was outstanding helping his team qualify for this tournament. The second year striker scored three goals in two playoff games last weekend as the Thunderbirds captured the Canada West crown.

The reigning Canada West Rookie of the Year (2017) struck twice in a 7-0 semi-final blowout of the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades Friday, and collected the winning goal Sunday in a 2-0 championship game win over Trinity Western.

His efforts earned him a Canada West three-star selection.

Shumbusho battled the injury bug this season and was limited to 11 appearances (five starts), but he still managed to post six goals.