Chilliwack FC forced to pull the plug on spring soccer season

The local soccer club held out as long as possible, but there's no way to run the popular program.

Chilliwack FC has made the only decision they could in the COVID-19 environment, pulling the plug on the popular spring season.

Each year, CFC welcomes hundreds of players to local pitches for lightly-structured play that emphasizes fun above all.

But with social distancing measures in effect and bans on the gathering of large groups, there was no way CFC could make it happen while keeping players, parents and officials safe.

Also, the City of Chilliwack has closed all sports venues, so there’s no place to play.

“I can assure you that we collectively monitor every update the province has for us and pray that with each update that we get a glimmer of hope of when we can get back on the field. However, as you know there is still a great deal of uncertainty as to when all the orders will be lifted and we can get back on the field,” CFC chairperson Andrea Laycock wrote in a letter emailed to the club’s membership Wednesday morning. “With so much uncertainty still facing us, the Chilliwack FC executive has made the extremely difficult and unprecedented decision to cancel the spring soccer season.”

Families who paid for spring soccer will have three options with the fees they paid.

They can apply those fees to the 2020 fall season, which will hopefully still happen. They can apply those fees to the 2021 spring season or get a refund.

“Once we are allowed back on the fields, we hope to offer programming that will extend into the summer and help give your child(ren) their much-needed soccer fix,” Laycock wrote.

For more info visit chilliwackfc.com.

